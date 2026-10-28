Oil partnership with Eni planned: Bayraktar

Oil partnership with Eni planned: Bayraktar

ISTANBUL
Oil partnership with Eni planned: Bayraktar

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Albayrak spoke at the “Italy-Türkiye Energy Partnership Event” held at the Venice Palace in Istanbul on Oct. 27, 2026. (AA Photo)

Türkiye is planning oil cooperation with Italian energy company Eni, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Oct. 27, adding that an agreement had yet to be finalized.

“I hope we will soon make a major announcement with Eni,” he told an energy partnership event at Istanbul’s Venice Palace.

He did not disclose details of the project.

Bayraktar said cooperation with Italy could extend to third countries, with potential joint projects in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Italian companies already participate in Türkiye’s Black Sea gas production activities, he noted.

He also said the National Energy 2040 Plan would be unveiled next week, with greater use of electricity across the economy at its center.

Türkiye would announce a more ambitious renewable energy target at the COP31 climate summit, he added.

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