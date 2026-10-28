Israeli attacks kill 2 Palestinians, wound 5 in Gaza

Israeli attacks kill 2 Palestinians, wound 5 in Gaza

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories / ISTANBUL
Israeli attacks kill 2 Palestinians, wound 5 in Gaza

(AA Photo)

Israeli attacks killed two Palestinians and wounded five others across the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27, while a six-year-old girl and a man succumbed to wounds sustained in earlier attacks, medical sources said.

The attacks coincided with Israel’s parliamentary elections.

In northern Gaza, Israeli troops shot dead Mahmoud Samih al-Harsh, 28, on al-Hawja Street in the Jabalia refugee camp, medical sources told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

Another Palestinian, whose identity was not immediately known, was killed in an Israeli strike near al-Alam roundabout in Rafah’s al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza. His body was later recovered.

In Khan Younis, six-year-old Tahani Mohammed Saeed Shalalfeh died from wounds sustained when Israeli forces opened fire in al-Mawasi on Oct. 26.

Ahmed Yassin Bseiso also died from injuries sustained days earlier in an Israeli strike on al-Thawra Street in central Gaza City.

A fisherman was wounded by shrapnel from a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone off Khan Younis, according to civil defense sources.

Israeli gunfire wounded two other Palestinians in separate incidents in Qizan Rashwan and east of Hamad City.

Two more Palestinians, including a child, were wounded by Israeli fire east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, said a medical source at Al-Awda Hospital.

Israeli naval vessels also shelled and opened machine-gun fire toward Palestinians on the beach near the al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, local sources said.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 while causing widespread destruction affecting around 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure.

More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since an October 2025 ceasefire went into effect.

Palestine,

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