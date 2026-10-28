Sports events to mark Türkiye’s 103rd Republic Day

Sports events to mark Türkiye’s 103rd Republic Day

ISTANBUL
Sports events to mark Türkiye’s 103rd Republic Day

(AA Photo)

Türkiye will mark the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the republic with cycling events across its 81 provinces, a horseback ride along a historic independence route and an international race on the Osmangazi Bridge, bringing together sports enthusiasts to celebrate the national holiday.

Republic Day, observed on Oct. 29, commemorates the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1923, following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and the Turkish War of Independence.

The Turkish Cycling Federation’s “Türkiye Pedals” initiative will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, combining Republic Day celebrations with efforts to raise awareness of climate change ahead of the U.N. climate summit COP31, scheduled to take place in the southwestern city of Antalya on Nov. 9-20. The events will be open to licensed athletes, cycling clubs, students, families and other enthusiasts, encouraging bicycle use as a low-emission alternative to motorized transport. In Istanbul, participants will set off from Beşiktaş Square at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31 for a ride covering approximately 10 kilometers.

Meanwhile, 45 riders from across Türkiye have embarked on a two-day horseback journey along the 95-kilometer İstiklal Road, a historic route used during the War of Independence to transport weapons and ammunition from the Black Sea port of İnebolu into Anatolia. Organized for the third time by the Equestrian and Culture Association, the ride commemorates those who supported the independence struggle.

Another major event, the International Osmangazi-Türkiye Century Run, will take place on Oct. 29 on the Osmangazi Bridge, which connects the two sides of the Gulf of İzmit. Organized by Kocaeli Municipality in cooperation with national and local institutions, the event has attracted nearly 8,000 applications, with athletes from 19 countries expected to participate. It will feature a 10-kilometer elite race and a five-kilometer public run.

Kocaeli Mayor Tahir Büyükakın said organizers hope to make the race an annual tradition and eventually establish it as an internationally recognized sporting event, linking the republic’s historical legacy with a vision of a more sustainable future.

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