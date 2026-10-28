World Bank backs industrial upgrades with $485 million

ANKARA

The World Bank will provide financing worth $485 million to help Turkish manufacturers invest in green and digital technologies, according to the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The project, approved by the bank’s board, will be implemented by Türk Eximbank and VakıfBank.

The ministry will borrow the funds on favorable terms and lend the equivalent of $242.5 million to each bank to finance eligible companies.

Funding will support small and medium-sized manufacturers and mid-cap businesses holding incentive certificates under the Industry and Technology Ministry’s green and digital transformation programs.

The project aims to promote sustainable production and the adoption of advanced technology, improving manufacturers’ competitiveness in global value chains.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek told state-run Anadolu Agency that Türkiye had secured $10 billion in long-term external financing on favorable terms this year.

In a post on X, he said the new funding was in line with Türkiye’s priorities for the COP31 climate summit it will host in November, including fairer and easier access to climate finance, faster climate adaptation and turning commitments into action.