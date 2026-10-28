Former Fenerbahçe president denies drug trafficking charges

ISTANBUL

Former Fenerbahçe President Sadettin Saran

Former Fenerbahçe President Sadettin Saran denied allegations of growing, using or supplying drugs during a court hearing on Oct. 28, as prosecutors sought prison sentences of at least 10 years for him and broadcaster Ela Rümeysa Cebeci over alleged drug trafficking or narcotics supply.

Appearing before the Istanbul 4th High Criminal Court without being in custody, Saran dismissed the accusations, arguing that his private WhatsApp exchanges with Cebeci had been misinterpreted and taken out of context.

He said the messages were jokes referring to a film the two had watched together.

During identity verification, Saran declared a monthly income of 6 million Turkish Liras ($140,000) and categorically denied ever cultivating, selling or supplying the substance cited in the indictment.

Expressing his distress over the proceedings, Saran told the court that he felt “saddened and ashamed” to be there, describing the hearing as potentially one of the most humiliating days of his life.

Swearing on his honor, dignity and his daughter, he maintained that he had never used or acquired the substance in question. He also stressed that authorities had found no such substance at his home or in his garden.