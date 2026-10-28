Türkiye says ready to sign maritime deal with Egypt

ANKARA

Defense Ministry Spokesperson Zeki Aktürk

Defense officials said on Oct. 28 that Türkiye is ready to sign an agreement with Egypt on maritime boundary delimitation based on mutual interests.

“We once again emphasize that we are ready to sign an Agreement on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas with Egypt in line with mutual interests,” the ministry said in a statement.

The potential deal could grant Cairo a larger maritime jurisdiction than a potential agreement with Greece, it added.

“It is assessed that if Egypt signs such an agreement with our country, it would gain more than 15,000 square kilometers [5,792 square miles] of additional maritime jurisdiction compared to a potential agreement it could conclude with Greece.”

The ministry said Türkiye would continue protecting its legitimate rights and interests in the eastern Mediterranean within the framework of international law while contributing to regional peace, security and stability.

The ministry also hailed Libya’s approval last week of the memorandum of understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction signed with Türkiye in 2019.

“The approval... is an important development supporting our country’s approach based on international law and the principles of equity, which takes into account the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant coastal states,” itsaid.

During the weekly press briefing at the ministry, spokesman Zeki Aktürk welcomed efforts by the Iraqi central government to strengthen state authority and normalize conditions in the Sinjar region.

“Ending the presence of terrorist organizations in the region and ensuring security through Iraq’s official security forces is an important development for establishing lasting peace and stability in Sinjar and achieving the goal of a terror-free region,” the ministry said.

It added that the process is being closely monitored in coordination with relevant Turkish state institutions.

Aktürk also announced that an exercise dubbed the “Sea of Friendship” will take place in Alexandria on Nov. 4-9, with the participation of Turkish and Egyptian naval units and personnel.

The exercise will include surface and anti-submarine warfare, air defense operations and underwater offensive training.