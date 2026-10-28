Sharaa hails ties as Iraqi premier visits Damascus

DAMASCUS

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi (Iraqi Presidency Office via AP)

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has praised the historic ties between Baghdad and Damascus, saying they should be further strengthened as Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi arrived in Syria on Oct. 28 for an official visit accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Zaidi is expected to meet with Sharaa in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The visit marks the first official visit to Syria by an Iraqi prime minister after the fall of the Assad regime in Syria in December 2024.

Ahead of the visit, Sharaa discussed Syria-Iraq relations, regional development and the strategic ties between the two countries in an interview with Baghdad-based Dijlah TV.

Recalling his time in Iraq shortly before the U.S. invasion in 2003, Sharaa emphasized his commitment to protecting civilians.

“I entered Iraq a week or 10 days before the U.S. forces arrived. I want to make it clear that I have never attacked any civilian or unarmed person in my life. Therefore, relations between states should not be subject to personal whims or momentary moods,” he said.

Pointing to the longstanding ties between Syria and Iraq and the character of the Iraqi people, Sharaa said, “Throughout history, we had read about generosity in books, but when we came to Iraq, we saw that it was not merely a narrative but a reality.”

Sharaa also highlighted the geopolitical and economic interdependence between the two countries, describing Syria as Iraq’s gateway to the sea.

“Syria is Iraq’s maritime outlet. Political geographies must always be protected by strategic gateways, the most important of which is undoubtedly the economy,” he said.

Stressing the need for political and social changes in Syria to be reflected in government policies, Sharaa said societies today deserve a clear vision and concrete programs that would enable people to believe in development and new beginnings.

Reiterating Syria’s importance as Iraq’s gateway to the Mediterranean, Sharaa said Iraqi oil should once again be connected to the Syrian port of Baniyas.

“Iraqi oil needs to be reconnected to Baniyas. Regional and American companies are working on this pipeline. Syria’s stability serves Iraq’s interests, just as Iraq’s stability serves Syria’s,” he said.

Sharaa also identified water as one of the most important shared issues between the two countries, pointing to the potential of their agricultural resources.

“There are at least 80 million to 100 million hectares of agricultural land between Syria and Iraq, and this land could feed 100 million to 130 million people. That is more than twice the combined population of the two countries. Modern agricultural techniques could increase production by 50 to 70 percent,” he said.