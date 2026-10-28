Burnham reignites Britain’s divisive Brexit debate

LONDON

Pro-European Union campaigners hold flags near parliament as Britain's Prime Minister attends the weekly session of Prime Ministers Questions in London on May 20, 2026. (AP File Photo)

For a decade, British governments have observed a cardinal rule: Don’t mention Brexit. In particular, don’t suggest that voters’ 2016 decision to leave the European Union should be reversed.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who marked his 100th day in office on Oct. 27, has broken that code of silence and reignited a debate that bitterly divided the country. He says Brexit has been a failure and the U.K. should seek a much closer relationship with the EU, with options up to and including rejoining the 27-nation bloc.

“I am positive about closer ties with Europe and I’m not hiding that,” Burnham told the Sunday Times. “I think it will add to British GDP. I think it will give us stronger control of migration. I want to make those arguments.”

In recent interviews, Burnham has said the country should have an “evidence-based debate” about the consequences of Brexit. He gave the example of immigration. Supporters of Brexit argued that it would give the country control over its borders by ending the right of EU citizens to live and work in the U.K., and of British nationals to settle across the bloc.

While Britain now sets its own immigration policy, Burnham said leaving the bloc had made it harder to control unauthorized migration because Britain has lost access to EU databases and agreements.

“The truth of the matter is we’ve lost immigration control in the way that we once had,” Burnham told broadcaster ITV on Oct. 26.

Most economists agree that Brexit has hurt the British economy, but few politicians have wanted to reopen the painful debate.

The decision of British voters, by 52 percent to 48 percent, to leave the bloc after four decades of membership was followed by years of U.K.-EU wrangling over divorce terms. Britain finally left the EU in 2020 with a bare-bones trade deal that erected new barriers to doing business with the bloc of 450 million people on the U.K.’s doorstep.

In seeking closer ties, Burnham remains bound by the pledge of Keir Starmer, whom he replaced as Labour Party leader and prime minister, not to rejoin the bloc’s tariff-free customs union or frictionless single market for goods, services and workers.

Burnham says that could change after the next national election, which must be held by 2029.

He told the Labour Party’s annual conference last month that “Brexit has done more harm than good” and he will seek political consensus on a new relationship, with future options including rejoining the bloc.