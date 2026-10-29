Erdoğan, Trump discuss peace efforts in Ukraine, Yemen

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump have discussed recent regional developments and ongoing efforts to stabilize the Middle East and Europe.

According to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Trump exchanged a phone call late on Oct. 28 to address developments in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen and efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Erdoğan said the Mecca pact was closely monitoring developments in Hormuz and Yemen and seeking diplomatic solutions, referring to the trilateral alliance between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He also said Türkiye was ready to support efforts to revive diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine and end the war through negotiations.

On bilateral relations, Erdoğan pledged to continue working to strengthen ties with Washington and expand cooperation across all fields.

He noted that next year would mark the centenary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and the United States. Trump congratulated Erdoğan and the Turkish people on Republic Day and conveyed his wishes for a successful Organization of Turkic States summit, the directorate said.

Erdoğan and Trump held their latest in-person meeting during the NATO summit in Ankara in early July, where the latter also paid an official visit to the Turkish capital. They also met during the U.N. General Assembly in September.