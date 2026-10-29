Erdoğan, Trump discuss peace efforts in Ukraine, Yemen

Erdoğan, Trump discuss peace efforts in Ukraine, Yemen

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Trump discuss peace efforts in Ukraine, Yemen

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump have discussed recent regional developments and ongoing efforts to stabilize the Middle East and Europe.

According to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and Trump exchanged a phone call late on Oct. 28 to address developments in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen and efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Erdoğan said the Mecca pact was closely monitoring developments in Hormuz and Yemen and seeking diplomatic solutions, referring to the trilateral alliance between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He also said Türkiye was ready to support efforts to revive diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine and end the war through negotiations.

On bilateral relations, Erdoğan pledged to continue working to strengthen ties with Washington and expand cooperation across all fields.

He noted that next year would mark the centenary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and the United States. Trump congratulated Erdoğan and the Turkish people on Republic Day and conveyed his wishes for a successful Organization of Turkic States summit, the directorate said.

Erdoğan and Trump held their latest in-person meeting during the NATO summit in Ankara in early July, where the latter also paid an official visit to the Turkish capital. They also met during the U.N. General Assembly in September.

Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

    Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

  2. Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

    Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

  3. Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

    Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

  4. Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

    Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

  5. Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

    Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider
Recommended
Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact
Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity

Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity
Türkiye nominates Sinirlioğlu for UN secretary-general

Türkiye nominates Sinirlioğlu for UN secretary-general
Fidan, Rubio discuss Iran, Gaza and Ukraine at G20

Fidan, Rubio discuss Iran, Gaza and Ukraine at G20
Erdoğan holds bilateral talks after Turkic summit

Erdoğan holds bilateral talks after Turkic summit
Turkic states vow stronger ties in Ankara Declaration

Turkic states vow stronger ties in Ankara Declaration
WORLD Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.
ECONOMY Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen is exploring passenger car production in Türkiye with its local distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, six years after abandoning an earlier factory project.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿