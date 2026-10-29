Türkiye’s ruling party reworks alimony reform proposals

ANKARA

Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is reworking proposals to set alimony durations using five criteria after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan requested broader consultations, with the changes potentially missing the 13th Judicial Package.

AKP Group Chairman Abdullah Güler presented alternative proposals on alimony and divorce proceedings at a Central Executive Board meeting chaired by Erdoğan, explaining the Constitutional Court’s annulment of the indefinite alimony provision and its reasoning.

Erdoğan told officials to broaden consultations, consider the views of the parties involved and not settle for the proposals presented. “These are not technical proposals; they have many stakeholders, so work thoroughly on them,” he said. He said proposals might appear to meet expectations but could be perceived differently by the public.

The party plans talks with the Family Ministry directorate, partner institutions, academics and judicial officials, including family court judges. Revised alternatives will then be presented to Erdoğan. Party sources said the changes might not be ready for inclusion in the judicial package.

Five factors under discussion are a marriage lasting three to five years, the recipient’s social circumstances, prospects of remarriage, employment status and whether they have children. Judges would use these to determine payment periods but could still award indefinite support depending on the circumstances.

The court annulled the phrase “for an indefinite period” in Civil Code Article 175 on June 4, 2026. Published in the Official Gazette on Sept. 30, the ruling takes effect nine months later, allowing time for new legislation.

The existing provision allows a spouse facing poverty after divorce to seek support according to the other spouse’s means, provided the claimant is not more at fault. The ruling concerns payment duration, rather than abolishing alimony itself.