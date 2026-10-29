EU, Canada to build 'new chapter' in alliance at Montreal summit

MONTREAL

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (AA Photo)



Canada and the European Union will craft "a new chapter" in their alliance at a Montreal summit that opened on Oct. 29, the EU chief said, as they navigate uncertain relations with the United States.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen raised the prospect of Canada becoming the 27-nation bloc's first "associate member" last month.

The title doesn't exist in EU treaties, and some members successfully pushed to drop the term from a joint summit statement.

But von der Leyen used the term after landing in Montreal on Oct. 28, saying the sides will "start discussing how to make Canada the first associate member of the EU."

"Our ambition is to build the closest partnership we have ever had with a non-European country," she added.

"A new chapter in our shared history starts in Montreal."

Canada and the EU have both been rattled by U.S. President Donald Trump's second term.

Von der Leyen said that in a time of growing geopolitical rivalry, the EU wants to deepen ties with "trusted partners."

"It feels only natural to start with Canada," she said.

The EU and Canada already share a free-trade pact, but it has not been fully implemented, and Canadian officials have said businesses are pursuing new opportunities in Europe to offset U.S. tariff-related losses.

An EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the new Canadian partnership would align policies in areas such as climate, energy and artificial intelligence, allowing Ottawa to participate in some EU programs and creating a common governance structure.