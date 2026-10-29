EU, Canada to build 'new chapter' in alliance at Montreal summit

EU, Canada to build 'new chapter' in alliance at Montreal summit

MONTREAL
EU, Canada to build new chapter in alliance at Montreal summit

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (AA Photo)


Canada and the European Union will craft "a new chapter" in their alliance at a Montreal summit that opened on Oct. 29, the EU chief said, as they navigate uncertain relations with the United States.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen raised the prospect of Canada becoming the 27-nation bloc's first "associate member" last month.

The title doesn't exist in EU treaties, and some members successfully pushed to drop the term from a joint summit statement.

But von der Leyen used the term after landing in Montreal on Oct. 28, saying the sides will "start discussing how to make Canada the first associate member of the EU."

"Our ambition is to build the closest partnership we have ever had with a non-European country," she added.

"A new chapter in our shared history starts in Montreal."

Canada and the EU have both been rattled by U.S. President Donald Trump's second term.

Von der Leyen said that in a time of growing geopolitical rivalry, the EU wants to deepen ties with "trusted partners."

"It feels only natural to start with Canada," she said.

The EU and Canada already share a free-trade pact, but it has not been fully implemented, and Canadian officials have said businesses are pursuing new opportunities in Europe to offset U.S. tariff-related losses.

An EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the new Canadian partnership would align policies in areas such as climate, energy and artificial intelligence, allowing Ottawa to participate in some EU programs and creating a common governance structure.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

    Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

  2. Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

    Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

  3. Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

    Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

  4. Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

    Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

  5. Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

    Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider
Recommended
Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye
Türkiye, Uzbekistan target $5 billion in trade

Türkiye, Uzbekistan target $5 billion in trade
KAAN prototype’s first flight targeted by year-end

KAAN prototype’s first flight targeted by year-end
Havelsan signs defense cooperation deal in Nigeria

Havelsan signs defense cooperation deal in Nigeria
Türkiye starts interim payouts across seven funds

Türkiye starts interim payouts across seven funds
Türkiye’s Energy sector investments to reach 538 billion liras in 2027

Türkiye’s Energy sector investments to reach 538 billion liras in 2027
Türkiye’s R&D expenditure rises to 980 billion liras in 2025

Türkiye’s R&D expenditure rises to 980 billion liras in 2025
WORLD Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.
ECONOMY Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen is exploring passenger car production in Türkiye with its local distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, six years after abandoning an earlier factory project.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿