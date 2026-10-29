Türkiye’s October inflation expected at 2.2 percent

Türkiye’s October inflation expected at 2.2 percent

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s October inflation expected at 2.2 percent

Economists surveyed in state-run Anadolu Agency Finans expect Türkiye’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) to increase by 2.2 percent in October.

Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will unveil the official inflation data on Nov. 3.

The Inflation Expectations Survey, which included 21 economists, showed that the average monthly inflation forecasts range between 1.25 percent and 2.7 percent.

Based on the average forecast, annual inflation is expected to ease to 29.28 percent in October from 29.73 percent in September.

Economists’ average year-end inflation forecast was 29.64 percent, according to the survey.

Türkiye’s CPI increased by 1.84 percent in September.

Despite monthly fluctuations, recent inflation figures and leading indicators confirm the deceleration in the underlying trend of inflation, said the Central Bank on Oct. 22 in a statement accompanying its interest rate decision.

Data on economic activity as well as the limited pass-through of supply shocks to domestic prices indicate that domestic demand remains weak, said the bank, which reduced the policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 37 percent to 36 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

    Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

  2. Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

    Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

  3. Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

    Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

  4. Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

    Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

  5. Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

    Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider
Recommended
Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye
Türkiye, Uzbekistan target $5 billion in trade

Türkiye, Uzbekistan target $5 billion in trade
KAAN prototype’s first flight targeted by year-end

KAAN prototype’s first flight targeted by year-end
Havelsan signs defense cooperation deal in Nigeria

Havelsan signs defense cooperation deal in Nigeria
Türkiye starts interim payouts across seven funds

Türkiye starts interim payouts across seven funds
Türkiye’s Energy sector investments to reach 538 billion liras in 2027

Türkiye’s Energy sector investments to reach 538 billion liras in 2027
Türkiye’s R&D expenditure rises to 980 billion liras in 2025

Türkiye’s R&D expenditure rises to 980 billion liras in 2025
WORLD Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.
ECONOMY Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen is exploring passenger car production in Türkiye with its local distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, six years after abandoning an earlier factory project.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿