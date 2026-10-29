Türkiye’s October inflation expected at 2.2 percent

ISTANBUL

Economists surveyed in state-run Anadolu Agency Finans expect Türkiye’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) to increase by 2.2 percent in October.

Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will unveil the official inflation data on Nov. 3.

The Inflation Expectations Survey, which included 21 economists, showed that the average monthly inflation forecasts range between 1.25 percent and 2.7 percent.

Based on the average forecast, annual inflation is expected to ease to 29.28 percent in October from 29.73 percent in September.

Economists’ average year-end inflation forecast was 29.64 percent, according to the survey.

Türkiye’s CPI increased by 1.84 percent in September.

Despite monthly fluctuations, recent inflation figures and leading indicators confirm the deceleration in the underlying trend of inflation, said the Central Bank on Oct. 22 in a statement accompanying its interest rate decision.

Data on economic activity as well as the limited pass-through of supply shocks to domestic prices indicate that domestic demand remains weak, said the bank, which reduced the policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 37 percent to 36 percent.