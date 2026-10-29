Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania condemn Black Sea ship attacks

Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania condemn Black Sea ship attacks

SOFIA
Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania condemn Black Sea ship attacks

AA photo.

 

Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania condemned attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea on Oct. 28 and agreed to strengthen intelligence sharing and early-warning capabilities.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Romanian Defense Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea issued a joint statement after talks with military chiefs in Sofia.

“We call on all parties to refrain from any further actions that could endanger commercial vessels, maritime infrastructure and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea,” the statement said.

The ministers stressed the Black Sea’s importance for international trade, particularly shipments of grain, fertilizers and energy. Disruptions to shipping threaten global supply chains and food and energy security, especially in vulnerable regions of Africa, the Middle East and Asia, they warned.

They expressed regret over the deaths of seafarers in the attacks and solidarity with countries whose citizens and vessels had been affected.

The statement called on all parties to respect international law, including the Montreux Convention and applicable international humanitarian law, to preserve regional stability and ensure safe navigation.

The three NATO allies agreed to improve maritime situational awareness and information sharing, coordinating with the alliance where necessary. They also pledged to strengthen cooperation between their armed forces.

Further consultations will take place in Ankara and Bucharest.

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