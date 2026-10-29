Kapıköy border with Iran opens to trucks in both directions

Kapıköy border with Iran opens to trucks in both directions

VAN
Kapıköy border with Iran opens to trucks in both directions

Truck crossings in both directions have begun at the Kapıköy border gate in eastern Türkiye’s Van province, opening a route to facilitate trade between Türkiye and Iran.

The Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Van TSO) announced that reciprocal truck services had started at the border crossing in the Saray district, following talks with Iranian officials.

Van TSO Chairman Necdet Takva said Iran’s West Azerbaijan provincial governor’s office had informed the chamber that Turkish trucks were now permitted to enter Iran through Kapıköy.

Takva said negotiations with Iranian counterparts had yielded a positive outcome, turning previously one-sided truck crossings into a reciprocal arrangement.

“Following our talks with our Iranian counterparts, one-sided truck crossings have become reciprocal. May this be beneficial for our city, our region and our country,” he said.

The move is expected to support cross-border trade and strengthen commercial links between the neighboring countries.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

    Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

  2. Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

    Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

  3. Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

    Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

  4. Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

    Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

  5. Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

    Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider
Recommended
Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact
Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production
Istanbul set for a rainy start to November

Istanbul set for a rainy start to November
Ankara unveils vast forest featuring Turkic heritage landmarks

Ankara unveils vast forest featuring Turkic heritage landmarks
Bayraktar urges young scientists to look ahead

Bayraktar urges young scientists to look ahead
Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity

Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity
WORLD Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.
ECONOMY Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen is exploring passenger car production in Türkiye with its local distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, six years after abandoning an earlier factory project.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿