Kapıköy border with Iran opens to trucks in both directions

VAN

Truck crossings in both directions have begun at the Kapıköy border gate in eastern Türkiye’s Van province, opening a route to facilitate trade between Türkiye and Iran.

The Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Van TSO) announced that reciprocal truck services had started at the border crossing in the Saray district, following talks with Iranian officials.

Van TSO Chairman Necdet Takva said Iran’s West Azerbaijan provincial governor’s office had informed the chamber that Turkish trucks were now permitted to enter Iran through Kapıköy.

Takva said negotiations with Iranian counterparts had yielded a positive outcome, turning previously one-sided truck crossings into a reciprocal arrangement.

“Following our talks with our Iranian counterparts, one-sided truck crossings have become reciprocal. May this be beneficial for our city, our region and our country,” he said.

The move is expected to support cross-border trade and strengthen commercial links between the neighboring countries.