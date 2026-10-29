Şanlıurfa museum preserves centuries-old traditions

ŞANLIURFA

The Şanlıurfa Municipality purchased and restored the historic structure in 2008, and it opened as the City Museum in 2014. (AA Photo)

A nearly 900-year-old building from the era of the Crusader County of Edessa has been transformed into a city museum, safeguarding the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa’s traditional heritage for future generations.

Located at Beykapısı, along the city’s former walls, the building became known as the Mahmutoğlu family residence during the late Ottoman period but remained abandoned for many years. The Şanlıurfa Metropolitan Municipality purchased and restored the structure in 2008, and it opened as the City Museum in 2014.

The museum displays a city model, historical documents, books, photographs, traditional clothing, musical instruments, kitchen utensils and agricultural tools. Reconstructions also offer a glimpse into everyday life in Şanlıurfa in the past.

Exhibits covering traditional crafts, clothing, cuisine and family life allow visitors to explore the city’s cultural heritage.

Hamdullah Közcü, an art historian working at the museum, told Anadolu Agency that the institution reflects Şanlıurfa’s traditional lifestyle and has been attracting growing interest.

The entrance section presents chronological information about the communities that have lived in the city and its customs. Other exhibits explore traditional clothing, jewelry, accessories and local cuisine, as well as family life in homes built around courtyards, he said.

Közcü described the building as an important example of Anatolian military architecture, constructed on the Beykapısı city walls.

“Our museum has a history of nine centuries. It is one of the finest examples of Anatolian military architecture. Built on the Beykapısı walls, it also reflects the typical layout of traditional courtyard houses in Şanlıurfa, with main sections such as the selamlık (men’s quarters), harem (women’s quarters), camel house and stable,” he said.

Covering 1,500 square meters, the museum has 15 exhibition halls and receives between 25,000 and 30,000 visitors annually, Közcü said.

He added that the exhibits often evoke strong emotions among visitors, particularly those who spent their childhoods in similar courtyard houses.

“When visitors see Şanlıurfa’s cultural life, customs and past here, they become deeply emotional. Some spent their childhoods in courtyard houses like this one, so they experience very moving moments. Because they find traces of their own past, the Şanlıurfa City Museum feels more welcoming to them,” he said.