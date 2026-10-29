Macklemore launches Free Palestine tour after Ed Sheeran fallout

Macklemore launches Free Palestine tour after Ed Sheeran fallout

DUBLIN
Macklemore launches Free Palestine tour after Ed Sheeran fallout

U.S. rapper Macklemore performs before a crowd of up to 13,000 at Dublin’s 3Arena, with the sold-out show featuring surprise guests.

U.S. rapper Macklemore has launched his “Free Palestinetour in Dublin following his removal from Ed Sheeran’s tour last month over his pro-Palestinian statements.


The artist, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, performed before a crowd of up to 13,000 at the city’s 3Arena, with the sold-out show featuring surprise guests including singer-songwriter Hozier, rap group Kneecap and folk band Beoga.


Macklemore announced the tour days after being dropped from Sheeran’s Loop Tour. He had drawn criticism from Jewish groups after chanting “Free Palestine” at two concerts and making political speeches, including describing the death toll from Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as genocide, a characterization Israel rejects.


Sheeran later said the decision to remove Macklemore was made by concert promoter Messina Touring Group rather than by him.


Macklemore has pledged to donate proceeds from the new tour to organizations supporting Palestinians. Following Dublin, he is scheduled to perform in Paris on Oct. 29 and London on Oct. 20.


The Dublin concert attracted fans wearing Palestinian jerseys and keffiyeh scarves, with Palestinian and Irish flags displayed outside the venue.


The dispute began in early September when Macklemore, performing as an opening act for Sheeran in New Jersey, said supporting Palestine was a key reason he had joined the tour. He also performed a song dedicated to pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University, criticizing Israel’s military actions in Gaza.


After his removal from the tour on Sept. 14, Macklemore accused stadium owners of working together to push him out. Stadium owner Robert Kraft also accused the rapper of hate speech and antisemitic rhetoric.

 

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