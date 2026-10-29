Cellist and singer Nesrine to perform in Izmir for first time

ISTANBUL

Nesrine, who received classical cello training and performed with internationally renowned orchestras, will perform in İzmir on Nov 11.

Singer, songwriter, composer and cellist Nesrine will perform in Izmir for the first time on Nov. 11, presenting a special repertoire featuring songs from her album “Kan Ya Makan,” which was included among the world’s standout albums by The Guardian, alongside some of her best-known works.

Born into a family where music played a central role, Nesrine gave her first concert at the age of six. She later received classical cello training and performed with internationally renowned orchestras, including the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra under Daniel Barenboim and the Valencia Opera Orchestra under Lorin Maazel and Zubin Mehta.

Her international career took her to France, Spain, Switzerland and New York before she settled in Paris, where she lives today. These experiences shaped her distinctive musical style, bringing together jazz, pop, classical music and North African traditions. She moves naturally between Arabic, French and English in her compositions.

Nesrine first gained recognition on the European music scene with the trio NES and its 2018 album “Ahlam.” She subsequently pursued a solo career, releasing “Nesrine” in 2020 and “Kan Ya Makan” in 2024.

Meaning “Once Upon a Time” in Arabic, “Kan Ya Makan” is a deeply personal album exploring universal themes such as love, resilience and human relationships. Drawing on her own experiences, Nesrine brings different cultures and emotions together through a shared musical language.

Her collaborations include Michael League, Michael Mayo, Michel Portal, IAM, Juliette Saumagne and the Metropole Orchestra. She also demonstrated her versatility as a performer in Cirque du Soleil’s production “Amaluna,” in which she played one of the leading roles.

Among her artistic influences are Lebanese writer Khalil Gibran, French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, composer Ludwig van Beethoven, Egyptian singer Oum Kalthoum and American singer Erykah Badu.

The Guardian has described her music as “limitless oriental pop,” while Rolling Stone has praised her as one of the most talented cellists of her generation and an artist who enjoys breaking musical boundaries.