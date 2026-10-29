Israel faces deadlock as Arab parties emerge as kingmakers

JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc on Oct. 29 piled pressure on Israeli Arab leaders over unproven accusations of foreign funding, in a push to neuter parties that made strong gains after an otherwise indecisive election.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a far-right firebrand with a history of attacks on Palestinians, went so far as to encourage Israel “immediately” to order the arrests of Arab party leaders.

Israel was nearing the completion of ballot-counting from the Oct. 27 election in which neither Netanyahu nor the opposition bloc led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot looked able to secure a majority in the parliament known as the Knesset.

A looming threat on the horizon, meanwhile, was the prospect of a return to war with Iran, alongside Israel’s ally the United States, which is holding its own crucial midterms next week.

Israel’s election saw a soaring performance by Israeli Arabs, descendants of Palestinians who stayed after the country’s creation in 1948, as outrage boiled at calls by ministers such as Ben Gvir to treat the Israeli minority group much as Israel has dealt with Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Arab parties together have enough votes to take the opposition bloc over the finish line, but Eisenkot has baulked, after relentless attacks by Netanyahu who warned his right-wing Jewish base that voting for the opposition would put Arabs in power.

Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, a conservative who heads the Central Election Commission, requested an investigation by the Shin Bet security service into allegations that key Arab party Raam received money from Qatar, the energy-rich Gulf powerbroker that has channels for Hamas.

Government officials did not offer evidence to back the allegations.

Netanyahu, who has led Israel on and off for more than 19 years, is known as a wily political operator.

He also tried to raise allegations of fraud, saying that Arab parties were caught with envelopes of cash and encouraging his base to come out in response.

Police said they arrested three suspects but the election commission called it an isolated local case.

With nearly 93 percent of the vote counted, Netanyahu’s bloc was at 53 seats and the opposition forces led by Eisenkot had 48, both well under the 61 needed to form a government.

The two main Arab formations were on track for an unprecedented 19 seats.

Some observers quickly said that the allegations would help Netanyahu by making the Arab lawmakers even more toxic to Eisenkot.

Yousef Jabareen, the head of one of them, the leftist Arab-majority Joint List, told AFP that he was willing to cooperate with the opposition to bring down Netanyahu but without joining it in a government.

He said the priority was to end “Netanyahu’s blood-soaked government” but noted that the Arab lawmakers disagreed on plenty with Eisenkot, who has largely backed the destruction of Gaza ordered by Netanyahu after the 2023 attack.

Some of Eisenkot’s likely partners have ruled out such an alliance but could change their minds to force Netanyahu from office. Another much-debated option among Israelis is a unity government with Netanyahu and Eisenkot.

In response to the new allegations, Eisenkot said he was receiving updates and promised “utmost vigilance” against election interference.