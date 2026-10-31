Istanbul set for a rainy start to November

ISTANBUL

Intermittent rain is expected to continue in Istanbul through Nov. 5, the city’s Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) said, as downpours caused flooding and small landslides in the northeastern province of Rize.

AKOM forecast rain on the evening of Nov. 1, followed by intermittent rainfall on Nov. 2 and showers over the following three days.

Daytime temperatures in Istanbul are expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius on Nov. 1 and 20 degrees on Nov. 3 before falling to 15 degrees on Nov. 5.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service also forecast showers and thunderstorms across much of the country on Oct. 31, including the Aegean, Mediterranean and Black Sea regions and parts of central, eastern and southeastern Türkiye.

Morning and nighttime fog was expected in the Marmara region and inland areas.

In Rize’s Çayeli district, heavy rain on Oct. 30 caused a river to overflow in the town of Madenli after culverts became blocked.

Floodwater damaged a road linking three neighborhoods, while small landslides affected higher ground.

Municipal crews and teams from the State Hydraulic Works used heavy machinery to clear debris. The road reopened to controlled traffic as cleanup work continued.

“The river began flowing along the road,” Madenli Mayor Mustafa Çalışkan said.

He said the blockage had been cleared but the road remained damaged, with repairs planned during daylight. Teams were also responding to landslides in the area.