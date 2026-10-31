Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity

Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity

ANKARA
Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for greater unity among Turkic states on Oct. 30 as Türkiye took over the Organization of Turkic States’ (OTS) rotating chairmanship from Azerbaijan at a summit in Ankara.

“There is no place for division, discord, or conflict in the family portrait of the Turkic world,” Erdoğan told the gathering at the Presidential Complex.

The 13th summit concluded with the adoption of the Ankara Declaration. Uzbek diplomat Mirvokhid Azimov was named the organization’s next secretary-general, succeeding Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

The gathering was held under the theme “Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed.” Erdoğan said Türkiye would seek closer cultural and linguistic ties, support sporting activities and ease travel between member countries during its chairmanship.

He called for stronger contacts with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an OTS observer, and said he hoped Turkmenistan would soon become a full member.

On regional issues, Erdoğan reiterated support for Azerbaijan’s talks with Armenia and urged diplomacy to address renewed tensions involving Iran.

He called on Turkic states to do more to secure a just resolution of the Palestinian issue, deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and begin reconstruction. He reaffirmed support for an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Ankara Declaration backed a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On Cyprus, it called for a negotiated, mutually acceptable settlement based on the realities on the island and supported efforts to secure Turkish Cypriots’ equal rights.

Erdoğan also called for closer economic and technological cooperation, citing the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor’s role in trade between Asia and Europe. He proposed a joint digital trade platform linking member countries’ markets.

He urged the early signing of a cybersecurity cooperation agreement, faster progress on a joint satellite project and contributions to an artificial intelligence language model covering the Oghuz, Kipchak and Karluk language groups.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed a network of logistics hubs across Turkic states, while Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov called for greater capacity along the Middle Corridor.

The declaration reaffirmed respect for member states’ sovereignty, territorial integrity and noninterference in their internal affairs. It also supported efforts to promote a common 34-letter Turkic alphabet.

Leaders welcomed consultations on classifying footballers from member states as domestic players in one another’s leagues and organizing a Turkic Cup for national teams.

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