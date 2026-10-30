Turkic states vow stronger ties in Ankara Declaration

Turkic states vow stronger ties in Ankara Declaration

ANKARA
Turkic states vow stronger ties in Ankara Declaration

Leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) adopted the Ankara Declaration at their 13th summit in the Turkish capital on Oct. 30, pledging to deepen cooperation as Türkiye assumed the organization’s rotating chairmanship.

The 163-point declaration stressed solidarity among Turkic states amid growing global uncertainty.

The leaders welcomed progress on a proposed treaty on strategic partnership, lasting friendship and brotherhood among member states. They also called for faster work to establish an OTS Cybersecurity Council and a Council for Combating Crime.

The declaration supported exploring the establishment of an OTS Defense Industry College in Türkiye to promote technology sharing and train qualified personnel.

On transport, the leaders backed efforts to develop the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor and integrate the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line at full capacity.

The declaration also called for progress on regional green energy corridors and the mutual recognition of electronic signatures among member states. It supported efforts to promote a common Turkic alphabet comprising 34 letters.

On regional conflicts, the leaders reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the delivery of humanitarian aid and a lasting two-state solution. They also stressed the need for a sustainable settlement in Cyprus based on realities on the island and for safeguarding the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

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