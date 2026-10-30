Erdoğan, Trump hold second call in 24 hours

Erdoğan, Trump hold second call in 24 hours

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Trump hold second call in 24 hours

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on the phone for a second time in less than 24 hours, Türkiye’s Communication Directorate has announced.

Erdoğan and Trump held their first phone conversation on Oct. 28 and the second on Oct. 29.

According to the directorate, the U.S. president called Erdoğan in regard to the summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) during a dinner attended by leaders on the occasion of Türkiye’s Republic Day.

Erdoğan conveyed the greetings of the leaders, who attended the dinner, to Trump and informed about the agenda of the summit.

Trump also wished Erdoğan success for the summit.

During their first conversation, Erdoğan and Trump addressed developments in the Strait of Hormuz, alongside efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Erdoğan had said the Mecca pact was closely monitoring developments in Hormuz and Yemen and seeking diplomatic solutions, referring to the trilateral alliance between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He also said Türkiye was ready to support efforts to revive diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine and end the war through negotiations.

talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

    Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

  2. Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

    Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

  3. Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

    Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

  4. Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

    Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

  5. Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

    Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider
Recommended
Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact
Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity

Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity
Türkiye nominates Sinirlioğlu for UN secretary-general

Türkiye nominates Sinirlioğlu for UN secretary-general
Fidan, Rubio discuss Iran, Gaza and Ukraine at G20

Fidan, Rubio discuss Iran, Gaza and Ukraine at G20
Erdoğan holds bilateral talks after Turkic summit

Erdoğan holds bilateral talks after Turkic summit
Turkic states vow stronger ties in Ankara Declaration

Turkic states vow stronger ties in Ankara Declaration
WORLD Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.
ECONOMY Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen is exploring passenger car production in Türkiye with its local distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, six years after abandoning an earlier factory project.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿