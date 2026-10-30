Erdoğan, Trump hold second call in 24 hours

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on the phone for a second time in less than 24 hours, Türkiye’s Communication Directorate has announced.

Erdoğan and Trump held their first phone conversation on Oct. 28 and the second on Oct. 29.

According to the directorate, the U.S. president called Erdoğan in regard to the summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) during a dinner attended by leaders on the occasion of Türkiye’s Republic Day.

Erdoğan conveyed the greetings of the leaders, who attended the dinner, to Trump and informed about the agenda of the summit.



Trump also wished Erdoğan success for the summit.

During their first conversation, Erdoğan and Trump addressed developments in the Strait of Hormuz, alongside efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Erdoğan had said the Mecca pact was closely monitoring developments in Hormuz and Yemen and seeking diplomatic solutions, referring to the trilateral alliance between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He also said Türkiye was ready to support efforts to revive diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine and end the war through negotiations.