Israel braces for weeks of uncertainty as difficult coalition talks lie ahead

TEL AVIV

As part of his election campaign, Yashar Party leader and former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot holds a rally in Tel Aviv, Oct. 27.

Israel’s final election results have confirmed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc lost its parliamentary majority and that weeks of difficult negotiations among very different parties, from ultra-Orthodox Jewish to secular to Arab-led, lie ahead.

The results released early on Oct. 30 showed Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the Oct. 27 election.

The main opposition bloc won 48. Arab-led parties secured the other 19, a historic showing. Now parties must meet, bargain and seek a way to team up for at least 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, remains in charge.

Difficult decisions lie ahead, with the main opposition parties facing a choice between partnering with Arab-led parties, despite the political sensitivity of such an alliance, or setting aside their campaign pledges to join Netanyahu in a potentially fractious unity government.

The election results still need to be certified and submitted to the president next week. Then President Isaac Herzog will task someone with forming the new government.

That could be the leader of the party that received the most votes — Netanyahu — or whoever leaders of the various parties believe is best suited.

If multiple attempts to form a government fail, Israel faces a new election early next year. Herzog this week said he will do everything in his power to avoid that scenario.

In the hours before final results were announced, Netanyahu and his Likud party amplified unsubstantiated allegations that Arab-led parties had “stolen” the election, potentially with foreign assistance.

The opposition quickly accused Netanyahu of demonizing the Arab population, which makes up 20 of the population and showed up at the polls like never before in outrage over Netanyahu’s far-right allies like National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. His party lost seats.

The head of Israel’s election committee, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, had said “serious suspicions” of foreign interference had been brought before him.

In a letter to the Shin Bet security agency, Sohlberg said he could not verify the claims but asked the agency to investigate.

Israeli media reported that members of Netanyahu’s party were accusing Qatar of involvement — a country that many Israelis view as a patron of Hamas.

Reports also said Netanyahu might increase attacks on the Arab parties.

By casting doubt on the vote, Netanyahu appeared to be trying to block any potential alliance between his opponents and the Arab-led parties. Netanyahu has suggested that it would be treasonous for chief rival Gadi Eisenkot or others to join with them.

Even as coalition negotiations begin, the new Knesset is expected to be sworn in Nov. 10. Once it convenes, Eisenkot’s bloc could join forces with the Arab parties to elect a new Knesset speaker, giving them control over the parliamentary agenda and potentially allowing them to advance and pass legislation before a new government is formed.