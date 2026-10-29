Palestinian president pays rare visit to Greek Cyprus

NICOSIA

Greek Cyprus leader Nikos Christodoulides (R), at a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas paid a rare visit to Greek Cyprus on Oct. 29, as the government on the southern side of the ethnically-divided eastern Mediterranean island faces domestic criticism over its growing ties with Israel.

Abbas, who was on a two-day working visit to Greek Cyprus, held a meeting with Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Reminding that Israelis cast their voted to elect new prime minister on Oct. 27, Abbas said that Palestinians were awaiting the final results and the formation of a new government.

“Once it is formed, we are willing to discuss the issue of peace with them,” Abbas said.

Christodoulides said Cyprus was ready to play any role Palestine deemed necessary to achieve their shared goals, describing his country as “part of the solution to the problems in the region,” rather than part of the problems themselves.

Christodoulides, who visited Palestine in 2023 and 2025, welcomed Abbas shortly before noon, after which the two leaders held a private meeting.

Abbas’ visit comes amid growing defense cooperation between the Greek Cypriot administration and Israel, alongside a surge in Israeli business investment and land purchases on the island.

These developments have drawn criticism from some political circles and members of the public, who accuse the government of moving too close to Israel.





Turkish Cyprus slams Abbas’ visit

Meanwhile, Turkish Cyprus also reacted to Abbas’ visit, saying it disregarded the will of the Turkish Cypriot people.

A statement said the Turkish Cypriot people long wholeheartedly supported the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and their legitimate struggle.

However, Abbas’ visit to the Greek Cypriot administration ignored the will of the Turkish Cypriot people, the statement noted.