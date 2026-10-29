Türkiye’s auto sector targets record $45.5 billion in exports in 2027

ANKARA

Türkiye’s automotive industry aims to increase its share in international markets and achieve a new export record of $45.5 billion in 2027, according to the 2027 Presidential Annual Program.

The program outlines efforts to align the automotive sector with the green and digital transformation driven by the evolving global mobility vision. It aims to strengthen domestic supply chains and technological development across all stages, from design to production.

Authorities also seek to increase the sector’s value-added output and enhance branding efforts to raise its share in global markets. Progress on actions and key projects under the Mobility Vehicle and Technologies Road Map will be monitored, and the action plan will be updated when necessary.

Work will continue to improve the reliability, response time and operational stability of autonomous driving functions. Studies will also focus on the low-latency transmission of camera and lidar sensor data.

Under the Hydrogen-Based Carbon-Neutral Internal Combustion Engine Development Project, work on the generator phase will continue, while efforts to develop a hydrogen-powered train will also proceed.

Three fuel-cell tests aimed at developing hydrogen fuel-cell and component technologies will continue. In addition, verification devices designed to test the performance of electric vehicle charging stations during both direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) charging will be trialed across all station types. Inspection criteria suited to the country’s AC and DC charging infrastructure capabilities will also be established and reported.

A roadmap covering charging infrastructure for all vehicle categories will be prepared, and state support mechanisms will be introduced. Companies investing in charging stations will receive support, while the charging network is set to expand nationwide.

Studies will also be carried out under the EU-backed SAFELOOP and STREAMS projects to develop technology and manufacturing capabilities in areas including batteries, sensors, electronic control units, digital instrument clusters, electric motor systems and automotive software.

Education curricula and teaching methods will be updated to meet current technological requirements. Programs implemented by the private sector to enhance national competitiveness will be supported, while entrepreneurs developing projects in educational technologies will be backed through various programs and events.

The automotive production index, which is expected to reach 129 by the end of this year, is projected to rise to 131 in 2027.

Increasing automotive exports and reducing imports remain among the sector’s key objectives. Automotive exports are expected to reach $41.6 billion by the end of this year and are targeted to increase to $45.5 billion in 2027.

Efforts are also continuing to reduce external dependence in the sector. Automotive imports are projected to total $37.7 billion this year and are not expected to exceed $39.5 billion in 2027.

Meanwhile, the automotive sector’s share of Türkiye’s manufacturing industry exports is expected to reach 16.5 percent in 2027.