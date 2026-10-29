Erdoğan vows ‘stronger Türkiye’ as he marks Republic Day

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged a “stronger and more influential” Türkiye in the coming years in a message marking the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic on Oct. 29.

“Türkiye, thank God, is stronger today than it was yesterday. God willing, tomorrow it will be much stronger, enjoy greater international standing and wield considerably more influence in every field,” Erdoğan said in his Republic Day message.

He said Türkiye had made significant progress over the past 24 years in areas ranging from the defense industry and energy to transportation and diplomacy, describing these advances as milestones on the path toward a more prosperous and influential country.

Türkiye was strengthening its technological capabilities, expanding its defense industry, improving energy security, modernizing transportation infrastructure and increasing production capacity, Erdoğan said.

The president also highlighted Türkiye’s role in international diplomacy, saying the country was not only preserving stability amid wars, conflicts and crises in its region and elsewhere but also taking responsibility for resolving disputes.

Türkiye would continue working for peace and justice under the principle of “peace at home, peace in the world,” he said, referring to the motto associated with the republic’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Erdoğan said the Turkish people would work together to realize the government’s “Century of Türkiye” vision and carry the republic toward a brighter future.

He also paid tribute to Atatürk, his comrades-in-arms, the heroes of the Turkish War of Independence and those who died defending the country, while expressing gratitude to veterans.

Türkiye celebrates Republic Day on Oct. 29 to commemorate the proclamation of the republic in 1923, following the Turkish War of Independence.