Historic governor’s office rebuilt in southern Türkiye

HATAY

Authorities in Türkiye’s southern province of Hatay have reopened the 98-year-old governor’s office after rebuilding the earthquake-damaged structure to its original design, in time for Republic Day celebrations marking the republic’s 103rd anniversary.

Built in 1928, the building housed the presidency, prime ministry and parliament of the short-lived Hatay State. Its 40 lawmakers voted unanimously there on June 29, 1939, to join the Republic of Türkiye.

Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatlı recalled Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s determination to secure Hatay’s incorporation into Türkiye, describing the building as a witness to the province’s history, national memory and traditions of government.

Part of the structure collapsed in the Feb. 6, 2023, Kahramanmaraş earthquakes, leaving it severely damaged. Crews separated historic stones and original structural elements from the rubble individually and preserved them during reconstruction, Masatlı said.

The work followed the building’s historic identity and architectural features, with its reopening going beyond reconstruction to preserve the memory of Hatay’s union with Türkiye and the republic’s legacy for future generations, he said.

State institutions and public solidarity supported reconstruction under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Masatlı said. Work covers homes, workplaces, schools, hospitals, public service buildings, squares and historic monuments.

He thanked those involved and commemorated Atatürk, heroes of the War of Independence, martyrs and statesmen who helped Hatay join Türkiye.

Hatay State was established on Sept. 2, 1938. The building hosted its presidency, government and legislature before Hatay officially became a Turkish province in 1939.