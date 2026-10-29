‘Restored nature hits record 252 mln hectares, but still off target’

‘Restored nature hits record 252 mln hectares, but still off target’

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‘Restored nature hits record 252 mln hectares, but still off target’

A helicopter from Brazil's environmental agency flies over an area of the Amazon rainforest during a wildfire-fighting operation in Autazes, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 15, 2026. (AP File Photo)


Countries are restoring about 252 million hectares of nature, a record level according to a United Nations report published on Oct. 29, but this still falls short of global 2030 targets.

"This report captures the largest documented restoration effort in history," said Doreen Robinson at the U.N. Environment Program. The restored area is equivalent to the size of Argentina or Algeria.

But the report estimates the pace of restoration efforts must "triple" to meet the 2030 target of one billion, and funding will need to increase sharply, particularly from the private sector.

Nature restoration efforts recorded in 149 countries have mostly taken place on land, with 232 million hectares involved, compared with 11 million hectares of inland waters and 5.7 million hectares of marine and coastal waters.

This "lags far behind ambition in both freshwater [inland water] and marine and coastal ecosystems, yet these ecosystems are degrading at the highest rates," the report warned.

As part of the U.N. Decade on Ecosystem Restoration from 2021 to 2030, and an international agreement adopted in 2022 known as the Kunming-Montreal framework, states have committed to taking action to halt biodiversity loss and protect the planet.

In terms of restoration on land, China is far ahead of other regions, with 137 million hectares, followed by Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia.

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