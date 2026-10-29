China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party

BEIJING

Chinese paramilitary police stand guard at an entrance to the Tiananmen Square during the plenary session of the Communist Party's Central Committee in Beijing on October 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Top officials from China's ruling Communist Party adopted measures to tighten discipline within their ranks at a key meeting in Beijing that concluded on Oct. 29, state media said.

The fifth plenum of the Central Committee, led by President Xi Jinping, adopted a decision on "advancing full and rigorous governance of the party", which includes reducing corruption among cadres, state news agency Xinhua said.

Roughly 300 officials make up the Central Committee, whose plenums have previously represented key moments for Xi to cement his authority.

However, despite speculation, Xi was not described in the readout as the "People's Leader," a designation that would have signaled a further elevation of his political stature.

The Chinese leader has waged a 14-year campaign against corruption that has ousted thousands of officials, including dozens of Central Committee members.

As a result of his expansive purges, this year's plenum had the lowest turnout since former leader Mao Zedong's death in 1976, with eight Central Committee seats vacant prior to the meeting.

China's military has been particularly impacted by Xi's anti-corruption drive.

In August, China ousted Zhang Youxia, then the highest-ranking general, from his position following a months-long graft investigation.

The plenum came ahead of a major party congress next year, where 73-year-old Xi is almost certain to secure a historic fourth term and oversee a leadership reshuffle.