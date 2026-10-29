China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party

China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party

BEIJING
China adopts measures to tighten discipline in Communist Party

Chinese paramilitary police stand guard at an entrance to the Tiananmen Square during the plenary session of the Communist Party's Central Committee in Beijing on October 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Top officials from China's ruling Communist Party adopted measures to tighten discipline within their ranks at a key meeting in Beijing that concluded on Oct. 29, state media said.

The fifth plenum of the Central Committee, led by President Xi Jinping, adopted a decision on "advancing full and rigorous governance of the party", which includes reducing corruption among cadres, state news agency Xinhua said.

Roughly 300 officials make up the Central Committee, whose plenums have previously represented key moments for Xi to cement his authority.

However, despite speculation, Xi was not described in the readout as the "People's Leader," a designation that would have signaled a further elevation of his political stature.

The Chinese leader has waged a 14-year campaign against corruption that has ousted thousands of officials, including dozens of Central Committee members.

As a result of his expansive purges, this year's plenum had the lowest turnout since former leader Mao Zedong's death in 1976, with eight Central Committee seats vacant prior to the meeting.

China's military has been particularly impacted by Xi's anti-corruption drive.

In August, China ousted Zhang Youxia, then the highest-ranking general, from his position following a months-long graft investigation.

The plenum came ahead of a major party congress next year, where 73-year-old Xi is almost certain to secure a historic fourth term and oversee a leadership reshuffle.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

    Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

  2. Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

    Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

  3. Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

    Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

  4. Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

    Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

  5. Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

    Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider
Recommended
Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur: The historical significance of a route
Irans army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider
Syria weighing whether to join Mecca pact: foreign minister

Syria weighing whether to join Mecca pact: foreign minister
Police deployment deepens Poland’s court dispute

Police deployment deepens Poland’s court dispute
US sends military aircraft to Israel: Report

US sends military aircraft to Israel: Report
Trump administration clashes with states ahead of midterms

Trump administration clashes with states ahead of midterms
Fire pollution killed 3,560 people in Indonesia

Fire pollution killed 3,560 people in Indonesia
WORLD Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.
ECONOMY Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen is exploring passenger car production in Türkiye with its local distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, six years after abandoning an earlier factory project.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿