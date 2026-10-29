Turkish top diplomat to attend G20 talks in US

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is going to attend G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in U.S.. (AA File Photo)

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will join his counterparts at a G20 meeting scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 30-31.

Fidan is expected to deliver remarks during sessions titled Geopolitical Tensions, Energy and Supply Chains during the Oct. 30 meeting, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

In his remarks, Fidan is expected to underline the “importance of increasing international pressure on Israel in response to its ongoing attacks and uncompromising stance, which are undermining international efforts to achieve peace in Gaza.”

Fidan is also expected to state that Türkiye hopes the dispute between the U.S. and Iran can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, while highlighting how continued hostilities are exacerbating vulnerabilities across the region.

He is expected to point out that attacks on vessels and energy infrastructure in the Black Sea, the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf region are adversely affecting global energy and food security, as well as international trade. He is also expected to stress the vital importance of protecting freedom of navigation and ensuring security along strategic waterways.

Fidan is further expected to highlight the risks posed by the intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its possible expansion into new areas.

He is expected to note that Türkiye remains in contact with both sides in an effort to restore security in the Black Sea.

Fidan is also set to underline that Türkiye “continues its efforts, guided by the principle of regional ownership, to help resolve existing disputes and strengthen security and stability in its region.”