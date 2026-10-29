Türkiye, Uzbekistan sign trade and social security deals

Türkiye, Uzbekistan sign trade and social security deals

ANKARA
Türkiye, Uzbekistan sign trade and social security deals

 

Türkiye and Uzbekistan signed five agreements on trade, social security and business cooperation in Ankara on Oct. 29 following talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov signed a protocol amending the countries’ preferential trade agreement.

Erdoğan and Mirziyoyev signed an agreement to establish a high-level council to support the business community at the ceremony at the Presidential Complex.

Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov signed a social security agreement and a separate administrative agreement governing its implementation.

Bolat and Saidov also signed a protocol updating arrangements for the advance exchange of information on vehicles and goods crossing borders.

Mirziyoyev was in Ankara for the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

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