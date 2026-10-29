3 killed as fairy chimney collapses in Cappadocia

3 killed as fairy chimney collapses in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR
3 killed as fairy chimney collapses in Cappadocia

 

Three people were killed when a fairy chimney collapsed in Cappadocia, one of Türkiye’s major tourism destinations in the central province of Nevşehir, on Oct. 29 as rescue teams continued efforts to locate and assist other injured people.

Rocks that broke off from the fairy chimney fell onto an area where visitors were present near the Göreme Open-Air Museum, reportedly following heavy rainfall in the region.

An inspection by emergency response teams confirmed that three people had been killed after becoming trapped beneath the falling rocks, Nevşehir Governor Hüseyin Kök said.

With intensive operations underway, visitors were evacuated from the area as a precaution against the risk of further collapses, media reports said.

In 2024, another fairy chimney in Cappadocia, a distinctive geological formation carved from volcanic tuff, collapsed overnight with a loud rumble after snowfall weakened the structure. No casualties or property damage were reported in that incident.

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