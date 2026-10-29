Aliyev sends congratulatory message on Türkiye’s Republic Day

ANKARA

Azerbaijan President İlham Aliyev on Oct. 29 congratulated Türkiye’s 103rd anniversary of its foundation in a written message to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Aliyev, greeting the Turkish president as “my dear brother,” said he, on his behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan is “pleased to extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the entire people of Türkiye on the occasion of the national holiday of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye, Oct. 29 – Republic Day.”

“Azerbaijan and Türkiye are bound by genuine ties of friendship and brotherhood that have stood the test of history. With the Shusha Declaration, which we signed together in 2021, relations between our countries reached their highest level – that of an alliance – acquiring qualitatively new substance and meaning,” Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader also said, “On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high state responsibilities, and the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and its people lasting peace and prosperity.”

The two leaders exchanged a phone conversation last week to discuss bilateral issues and other regional developments.

Aliyev, due to his busy schedule in Azerbaijan, will reportedly be unable to attend the 13th summit of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS). Azerbaijan will be represented by Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, the reports said.