Erdoğan calls Turkic unity a ‘strategic necessity’

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underlined the importance of solidarity among the Turkic states during a key summit in the capital Ankara, calling it a “strategic necessity.”

“At a time when the international system is struggling to establish justice and trust, and wars and crises are affecting vast geographical regions, solidarity among Turkic states has become a strategic necessity,” Erdoğan said in an article published across the member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) ahead of its 13th summit.

Unity among the Turkic states is “the strongest expression” of the long-standing legacy inherited from the shared history, Erdoğan said.

The president said “mobilizing the potential of the Turkic world toward common goals, strengthening unity through tangible achievements and leaving a stronger Turkic world to future generations constitute a historic responsibility” for all member states.

The summit was held under the theme “The Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed.”

“Turkic states, united around a common will, have the strength to overcome the most difficult challenges and determine their own future,” Erdoğan said. “The foundation of unity in the Turkic world is respect for the sovereignty, independence and national will of each brotherly country. This unity will be built not only on shared values but also on mutual trust and common interests.”

Erdoğan labeled economic integration of the Turkic world as “among the foremost priorities that our organization must carefully address” in the coming period.

“At a time when trade between Asia and Europe is being reshaped, the Turkic geography has the potential to become one of the major hubs of global transportation and logistics networks,” he added.

Erdoğan said that railway networks, ports, road connections and customs systems were being developed as complementary elements.

He added that Türkiye and other Turkic states would make more effective use of the Turkic Investment Fund, remove barriers to trade between member countries, strengthen their production and investment capabilities and better utilize energy resources and renewable energy potential.

Erdoğan said solidarity established in the economic sphere would also be maintained in security cooperation.

He said member states would strengthen their ability to act together against terrorism, cross-border crime, cyber threats and natural disasters by pooling their resources.

In his article, Erdoğan described the consensus reached on a common Turkic alphabet as a historic step toward greater cultural rapprochement.

He said cooperation in education, science, publishing and digital technologies would further advance this initiative.

Erdoğan also addressed the protection of the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people and the strengthening of their relations with the OTS.

“Our responsibility, entrusted to us by this deep-rooted civilization, is to protect our brotherhood under all circumstances and safeguard one another’s rights and interests. We continue our solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people, who are an inseparable part of the Turkic world, in accordance with this understanding,” he noted.