Türkiye’s economic confidence index falls in October

ANKARA

Türkiye’s economic confidence index fell 3.9 percent month-on-month in October, declining to 97.3 from 101.3 in September, the Turkish Statisticial Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 30.

Readings above 100 indicate optimism about the general economic outlook, while values below 100 point to a pessimistic assessment.

Consumer confidence, which advanced 1.3 percent in September, recorded the sharpest drop among the main indicators, falling 7.7 percent from the previous month to 84.8.

The real sector (manufacturing industry) confidence index decreased 1.4 percent to 101.1, after edging up 0.1 percent month-on-month in September. The services confidence index fell 2.4 percent to 109.2 in October, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.

In contrast, the retail trade confidence index rose 1.1 percent month-on-month to 112.5, and the construction confidence index, which fell 0.2 percent in September increased 0.4 percent to 83.3 in October.