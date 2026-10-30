Türkiye’s economic confidence index fell 3.9 percent month-on-month in October, declining to 97.3 from 101.3 in September, the Turkish Statisticial Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 30.
Readings above 100 indicate optimism about the general economic outlook, while values below 100 point to a pessimistic assessment.
Consumer confidence, which advanced 1.3 percent in September, recorded the sharpest drop among the main indicators, falling 7.7 percent from the previous month to 84.8.
The real sector (manufacturing industry) confidence index decreased 1.4 percent to 101.1, after edging up 0.1 percent month-on-month in September. The services confidence index fell 2.4 percent to 109.2 in October, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.
In contrast, the retail trade confidence index rose 1.1 percent month-on-month to 112.5, and the construction confidence index, which fell 0.2 percent in September increased 0.4 percent to 83.3 in October.
Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.