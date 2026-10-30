Türkiye may sue other platforms after Meta, minister says

Türkiye may sue other platforms after Meta, minister says

ERZURUM
Türkiye may sue other platforms after Meta, minister says

 

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has said Türkiye could sue other social media platforms after Meta, as his ministry prepares a case over content it says harms children’s academic and personal development.

“The petition is in my bag. We will expand it and submit it. First Meta, then others could follow,” he said, speaking to journalists in the eastern province of Erzurum.

Tekin said he had read the petition and had comments and suggestions for the ministry’s Legal Services General Directorate. The filing would express the concerns of education officials and agencies responsible for children, he said. Meta owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. He said platforms and content creators must help protect children.

The minister previously outlined plans for the lawsuit, citing similar cases in the United States and European Union. He said age-inappropriate content remained accessible despite school mobile phone bans and warnings about social media, and called on platforms to prevent children’s access or make content safe.

The initiative comes ahead of rules taking effect on Nov. 1, banning social media services for under-15s and requiring age verification through e-Devlet, Türkiye’s government portal. Existing accounts must complete verification by March 31, 2027.

Users aged 15 to 17 will face additional safeguards, including private accounts and restrictions on livestreaming, personalized advertising and infinite-scrolling feeds. Platforms must also provide parental controls for screen time and purchases.

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