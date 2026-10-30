Türkiye’s R&D expenditure rises to 980 billion liras in 2025

Türkiye’s R&D expenditure rises to 980 billion liras in 2025

ANKARA
Türkiye’s R&D expenditure rises to 980 billion liras in 2025

 

Türkiye’s gross domestic expenditure on research and development (GERD) increased by 328.6 billion Turkish Liras in 2025, reaching 980.4 billion liras, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The share of GERD in gross domestic product (GDP) rose to 1.55 percent in 2025 from 1.46 percent in 2024.

Financial and non-financial corporations accounted for the largest share of R&D expenditure with 65 percent of the total. Higher education institutions followed with 30.3 percent, while general government and non-profit organizations represented 4.7 percent of total R&D spending.

Personnel expenditures remained the largest component of R&D spending, accounting for 58.8 percent of total expenditures.

The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) R&D personnel reached 317,982 in 2025.

By sector, 67.9 percent of FTE R&D personnel were employed in financial and non-financial corporations, 29 percent worked in higher education, and 3 percent were employed by the general government sector and non-profit organizations.

Female R&D personnel totaled 108,453 FTE employees in 2025, representing 34.1 percent of all R&D personnel.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

    Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

  2. Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

    Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

  3. Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

    Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

  4. Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

    Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

  5. Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

    Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider
Recommended
Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye
Türkiye, Uzbekistan target $5 billion in trade

Türkiye, Uzbekistan target $5 billion in trade
KAAN prototype’s first flight targeted by year-end

KAAN prototype’s first flight targeted by year-end
Havelsan signs defense cooperation deal in Nigeria

Havelsan signs defense cooperation deal in Nigeria
Türkiye starts interim payouts across seven funds

Türkiye starts interim payouts across seven funds
Türkiye’s Energy sector investments to reach 538 billion liras in 2027

Türkiye’s Energy sector investments to reach 538 billion liras in 2027
WORLD Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.
ECONOMY Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen is exploring passenger car production in Türkiye with its local distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, six years after abandoning an earlier factory project.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿