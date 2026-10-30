Türkiye’s R&D expenditure rises to 980 billion liras in 2025

ANKARA

Türkiye’s gross domestic expenditure on research and development (GERD) increased by 328.6 billion Turkish Liras in 2025, reaching 980.4 billion liras, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The share of GERD in gross domestic product (GDP) rose to 1.55 percent in 2025 from 1.46 percent in 2024.

Financial and non-financial corporations accounted for the largest share of R&D expenditure with 65 percent of the total. Higher education institutions followed with 30.3 percent, while general government and non-profit organizations represented 4.7 percent of total R&D spending.

Personnel expenditures remained the largest component of R&D spending, accounting for 58.8 percent of total expenditures.

The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) R&D personnel reached 317,982 in 2025.

By sector, 67.9 percent of FTE R&D personnel were employed in financial and non-financial corporations, 29 percent worked in higher education, and 3 percent were employed by the general government sector and non-profit organizations.

Female R&D personnel totaled 108,453 FTE employees in 2025, representing 34.1 percent of all R&D personnel.