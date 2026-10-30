Türkiye’s Energy sector investments to reach 538 billion liras in 2027

ANKARA

Fixed capital investments in Türkiye’s energy sector are projected to reach 538.3 billion Turkish Liras in 2027, up 29.7 percent his year, according to the 2027 Presidential Annual Program.

Of the total investment, 198.7 billion liras is expected to come from the public sector and 339.5 billion liras from the private sector.

The program envisages continued efforts to strengthen energy supply security, reduce external dependence and advance Türkiye’s net-zero emissions target while ensuring a reliable, sustainable and affordable energy supply.

Under the country’s nuclear energy plans, the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is scheduled to enter operation in 2027, while construction of the second unit is expected to be completed. Draft principles for potential agreements with technology providers for the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant and Thrace Nuclear Power Plant projects are also set to be determined.

Türkiye also plans to complete two projects related to next-generation nuclear reactors, small modular reactors, microreactors and research reactor design technologies, while a project focused on nuclear fusion technologies is expected to be 80 percent complete by 2027.

Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) tenders are planned for 2,000 megawatts of solar and wind power capacity, alongside an offshore wind tender covering 1,000 megawatts.

Türkiye’s installed electricity generation capacity is projected to rise from 131,112 megawatts this year to 140,047 megawatts in 2027. Solar capacity is expected to increase to 35,705 megawatts from 30,205 megawatts, while wind capacity is forecast to reach 18,010 megawatts from 16,010 megawatts.