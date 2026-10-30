Highliners take on deep canyon in eastern Türkiye

AĞRI

A highliner balances on a suspended line above Murat Canyon during the Diyadin Canyon Walk in Ağrı.

Highline athletes attempted a 120-meter crossing above a 60-meter-deep canyon in Türkiye’s eastern province of Ağrı on Oct. 27, during an annual gathering combining a nature walk, paragliding and local food.

Coordinated by the Ağrı Governor’s Office, the fourth Traditional Diyadin Canyon Walk began at Köprü thermal springs and ended at a recreation area after roughly 8 kilometers. Governor Önder Bozkurt, deputy governors, district governors, institution heads, students and residents attended.

After the walk, Enes Uçar and Sedat Kale gave a brief demonstration at Murat Canyon in Diyadin, walking on a line suspended across the 120-meter-wide gorge. Wind occasionally hampered their progress.

“We set up a line approximately 120 meters long, and its height from the ground is around 50 to 60 meters,” Uçar said. He said he had practiced the sport for six years and came at the district governor’s invitation.

Kale said his team had practiced highlining across Türkiye for 15 years but was performing in Ağrı for the first time.

Diyadin District Governor Furkan Korkusuz said the highliners came from the southern province of Antalya. The event brought together children, young people, adults and older residents for highlining, paragliding and local food, he said, thanking everyone who contributed.

Paragliders also flew over the canyon. Products prepared through public education courses and Family Support Centers were presented, and participants were served halise, Ağrı döner, gırar, honey and greenhouse-grown tomatoes.

Highlining is a balance sport in which athletes walk along a narrow line suspended high above the ground.

The canyon follows the Murat River, with cliffs reaching 60 meters in places. Local authorities have organized an October canyon walk annually since 2023. Diyadin is also known for its thermal springs, with hiking trails and camping areas around the canyon offering other outdoor activities.