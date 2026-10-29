Türkiye calls Israeli election allegations 'unfounded'

ANKARA

Türkiye on Oct. 29 denied allegations that it had interfered in Israel’s parliamentary election, calling the claims “completely unfounded.”

The Communications Directorate’s Center for Countering Disinformation (DMM) said the allegations had circulated in international media reports and on social media.

“These claims are part of a deliberate and overt disinformation campaign aimed at manipulating public opinion,” the center said in a statement on NSosyal, urging the public to disregard them.

The Jerusalem Post had reported that Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, was investigating suspicions that foreign actors, potentially including Türkiye and Qatar, had transferred funds to influence turnout among Arab voters.

The newspaper said Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg had instructed the agency to investigate suspected foreign funding and electoral bribery. His letter did not identify any country or political party and acknowledged that he could not assess the merits of the suspicions.