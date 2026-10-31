Fidan, Rubio discuss Iran, Gaza and Ukraine at G20

ATLANTA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed U.S.-Iran negotiations, Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine war with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Atlanta on Oct. 30, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

The talks, held on the sidelines of a two-day G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, also covered bilateral relations.

“We discussed ways to further deepen our bilateral cooperation to advance peace and stability worldwide,” Rubio wrote on X.

The meeting preceded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s planned visit to Türkiye on Oct. 31 at President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s invitation.

In a recent phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Erdoğan said Türkiye was ready to support efforts to revive diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine and end the war.

Fidan also met Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, calling for stronger economic ties, increased mutual investment and cooperation between Turkish and Japanese companies in third countries.

The two discussed planned high-level visits and developments in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Turkish ministry sources said.

Fidan held separate meetings with Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir and British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband. No details were released about those talks.

The Atlanta gathering, hosted by Rubio under the U.S. G20 presidency, covers energy and food security, freedom of navigation and supply chains. G20 leaders are due to meet in Miami on Dec. 14-15.