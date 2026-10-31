Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

ISTANBUL

Türkiye aims to produce 700 ultrasound machines a year within two years, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 31, outlining plans to expand domestic medical equipment manufacturing.

Speaking at the 12th Turkish Medical World Congress in Istanbul, Erdoğan said the machines would have at least 71 percent local content.

The event at Rixos Tersane Istanbul also included the Aziz Sancar awards ceremony organized by the Health Institutes of Türkiye (TÜSEB).

Erdoğan said investments and incentives were strengthening healthcare infrastructure and supporting the domestic production of equipment previously imported.

He cited ventilators manufactured in the southeastern province of Batman, saying they were used in Turkish hospitals and exported to 45 countries.

Türkiye had also developed a heart-lung machine using domestic resources and put it into use, he said.

“We will achieve the same success in the health sector as we have in the defense industry,” Erdoğan said.

The president also pointed to advances in artificial intelligence and digital technologies in medicine.

He praised healthcare workers in both the public and private sectors and thanked scientists for their contributions to medical research.