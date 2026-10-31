Syria weighing whether to join Mecca pact: foreign minister

Syria weighing whether to join Mecca pact: foreign minister

DAMASCUS
Syria weighing whether to join Mecca pact: foreign minister

Syria's top diplomat on Oct. 31 said Damascus was considering whether to join the NATO-style Mecca defence alliance that binds Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia, under heavy fire from Yemen's Houthis, is a key backer of Syria's government that came to power after the fall of former strongman Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

"Discussions are currently underway to evaluate Syria's entry into the Mecca alliance," Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said at the Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia has been rallying support against escalating Houthi attacks, including a major strike that closed Riyadh's international airport for two weeks this month.

In August, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye signed the defence pact in Mecca, Islam's holiest city, that states an attack on one country is to be considered an attack on all three.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron made a surprise visit to Riyadh and said France had sent troops to help shield a key Saudi oil terminal from Houthi attacks.

Also in October, the U.K. government announced it would deploy British fighter planes to help Saudi Arabia against the attacks.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

    Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

  2. Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

    Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

  3. Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

    Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

  4. UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

    UN envoy returns to Cyprus to revive efforts

  5. Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks

    Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks
Recommended
Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote
Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation

Israel army withdraws after Hebron operation
Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks

Iran mulls 2-day Hormuz plan amid last-ditch talks
Netanyahu eyes gov’t with rival ahead of talks: Report

Netanyahu eyes gov’t with rival ahead of talks: Report
Belgian PM offers to quit over budget impasse

Belgian PM offers to quit over budget impasse
Limited French school protests resume as holidays end

Limited French school protests resume as holidays end
Ukraine and Russia report cyberattacks on emergency apps

Ukraine and Russia report cyberattacks on emergency apps
WORLD Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgarian president wins runoff vote

Bulgaria’s President Iliana Iotova, who favors dialogue with Moscow and opposes military aid to Ukraine, won a presidential runoff vote on Nov. 1.
ECONOMY Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

Fund probe sees over $360 million in repayments

More than 18 billion Turkish Liras ($360 million) has been returned by 37 people as part of a widening investigation into alleged illicit gains from investment funds that left hundreds of thousands of investors facing losses.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

Galatasaray will aim to strengthen its bid for a place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds when it hosts Stuttgart on Nov. 3, looking to build on its first victory in the competition against a German side that remains unbeaten in the league phase.
﻿