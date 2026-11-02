Galatasaray seeks to extend winning run against Stuttgart

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray will aim to strengthen its bid for a place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds when it hosts Stuttgart on Nov. 3, looking to build on its first victory in the competition against a German side that remains unbeaten in the league phase.

The Turkish champion welcomes Stuttgart to RAMS Park for the fourth round of the league phase, with kickoff scheduled for 8:45 p.m. local time. Galatasaray needs another positive result to improve its position in the standings after an inconsistent start to its European campaign.

Galatasaray sits 23rd in the 36-team standings with three points from its opening three matches, while Stuttgart is sixth with seven points. The top eight teams at the end of the league phase will advance directly to the round of 16, while teams finishing ninth through 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff for the remaining places.

Okan Buruk’s side opened its campaign with a 3-1 defeat away to Sporting CP before suffering a 4-1 home loss to Barcelona. Galatasaray responded with an impressive 4-2 victory over Lille in France on Oct. 21, securing its first points of the competition and keeping its hopes of progressing alive.

The Istanbul club has since maintained its momentum in domestic competition, recording a 2-1 win over archrivals Fenerbahçe and a 4-0 victory over Konyaspor. The results extended Galatasaray’s winning run across all competitions to four matches and provided another boost ahead of its European assignment.

Victor Osimhen remains a key figure in Galatasaray’s attack. The Nigerian striker has given the team a focal point in the final third. However, defensive consistency remains a concern. Galatasaray has conceded nine goals in its first three Champions League matches, leaving little room for error against a Stuttgart team that has demonstrated its ability to compete with established European sides.

The German side began its European campaign with a 3-0 victory over Slovan Bratislava, followed by a 2-1 win over Viking before drawing 1-1 with Atletico Madrid.

Sebastian Hoeness’ team also earned a 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Oct. 31, with Ermedin Demirovic scoring twice.

Stuttgart will be without midfielder Angelo Stiller, who is sidelined with an adductor injury, while right back Josha Vagnoman is also expected to miss the match with a hamstring problem.

The Nov. 3 match will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs. Stuttgart’s unbeaten European record gives it confidence, but Galatasaray’s recent domestic form and its recovery from consecutive Champions League defeats suggest the hosts will enter the contest with renewed belief.