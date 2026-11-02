Lycian Way safety under scrutiny following fatal hiking incident

Lycian Way safety under scrutiny following fatal hiking incident

ANTALYA
Lycian Way safety under scrutiny following fatal hiking incident

(AA Photo)

After a grueling three-day search-and-rescue operation, authorities recovered the body of German hiker Friederike Elisabeth Newrzella from a rocky ravine off Türkiye’s famed Lycian Way in the southern province of Antalya, escalating calls for strict security measures along the trail.

Newrzella, 33 years old, went missing while trekking the Kaş–Demre section of the historic route. Authorities believe she strayed from the main path after following unauthorized directional markers posted by local businesses for commercial gain, before slipping from a rocky cliff amid adverse weather conditions.

The tragedy has reignited debate over safety along the route, with archaeologist Professor Dr. Nevzat Çevik demanding an immediate crackdown on unauthorized markers. He emphasized that authorities must strictly monitor the trail, strip down illegal commercial signs and impose strict penalties on those setting up fake routes.

Çevik’s action plan also features an offline-capable mobile app that allows hikers to register before setting out. The system would log start and end times while tracking last-known locations, giving search-and-rescue teams critical data even without cellular service.

He further recommended closing the Lycian Way for one month annually to conduct routine maintenance, refresh faded markers and mitigate environmental hazards such as landslides and rockfalls.

Çevik also called for establishing a centralized management structure in which public institutions, local governments, security forces and non-governmental organizations will work in coordination.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fund repayments reach 97.3 billion liras

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