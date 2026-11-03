US votes with control of Congress at stake

WASHINGTON

Americans vote on Nov. 3 in midterm elections that will determine control of Congress and shape the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term.

All 435 House of Representatives seats, 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats and 36 state governorships are being contested. More than 57 million people had already voted by Nov. 2.

Democrats need a net gain of three House seats and four Senate seats to overturn Republican majorities.

Polls favor them to take the House, while control of the Senate remains uncertain.

If Republicans retain both chambers, Trump would be better placed to advance his tax, immigration and military spending plans and secure Senate approval for his nominees.

A Democratic sweep would give the opposition control of congressional investigations and the ability to block legislation and appointments.

Trump would retain his veto, but passing new laws and agreeing on spending would require negotiations.

A Democratic House alongside a Republican Senate would allow Democrats to block legislation and investigate issues ranging from immigration policy to the war against Iran.

The House could also impeach Trump, though removing him from office would require conviction by two-thirds of senators present.

If Democrats win the Senate while Republicans retain the House, they could block House-passed legislation and delay or reject Cabinet, ambassadorial and judicial nominees, including Supreme Court picks.

Despite favorable polls, Democrats remain cautious after surveys underestimated Trump’s support in the past three presidential elections.

Clifford Young, president of Ipsos Public Affairs, has warned that conservative voters are less willing to participate in polls. If surveys fail to account for that difference, their findings could overstate Democratic support. Recent midterm polls, however, have generally been more accurate than presidential surveys.

European allies are also watching the outcome. Five NATO diplomats told Politico they feared a Republican defeat could prompt Trump to increase pressure on the alliance as congressional opposition constrained his domestic agenda.

Their concerns included further U.S. troop withdrawals from Europe, cuts to NATO funding and restrictions on weapons supplies to Ukraine.

The White House defended Trump’s NATO record, pointing to agreements by allies to increase defense spending.