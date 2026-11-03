OpenAI hires former US Army secretary for national security role

OpenAI hires former US Army secretary for national security role

SAN FRANCISCO
OpenAI hires former US Army secretary for national security role

Former US Army secretary Dan Driscoll has joined the ranks of the AI and technology firm OpenAI.

OpenAI has appointed former U.S. Army secretary Dan Driscoll to a newly created role focused on advancing the use of artificial intelligence in national security, the company has said.


Driscoll will join OpenAI as senior counselor for national security and will "advise on how advanced AI can strengthen national and cyber security," according to a company statement.


Driscoll stepped down from his U.S. Army post in September following reports of tensions with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.


"I'm joining OpenAI to help the United States and our allies put this technology to work responsibly, for the people who keep us safe," Driscoll said in OpenAI's announcement.


"The people who serve deserve the very best tools we can put in their hands," he said, adding that AI can help process information and reduce paperwork.

Artificial Intelligence,

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