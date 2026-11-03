Türkiye, Germany mark 65th anniversary of labor deal

BERLIN

Türkiye and Germany are marking the 65th anniversary of their bilateral labor recruitment agreement, as more than 3 million people of Turkish origin continue to contribute to the German economy, society and cultural life.

A commemorative gathering was hosted in Berlin by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Germany, Gökhan Turan, bringing together members of the first generation of Turkish workers and a delegation of Turkish lawmakers and officials. The event focused on the first generation’s sacrifices, their role in Türkiye’s economic development and their contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.

According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, around 125,000 members of the first generation who arrived under the labor agreement were still alive at the end of last year. Nearly half of the Turkish-origin population holds German citizenship.

Speaking at a separate anniversary event organized by the German government, Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised the contribution of Turkish migrants to Germany’s economic, cultural and scientific development. He recalled the difficult conditions faced by the first generation, many of whom lived in crowded workers’ accommodation near factories and initially intended to return to Türkiye after two years. Of those who arrived between 1961 and 1973, approximately half eventually returned to Türkiye, while the others remained in Germany and brought their families over. “Guest workers gradually became immigrants,” Merz said, adding that Turkish workers had helped build the foundations of Germany’s present-day prosperity, particularly in the industrial Ruhr region.

Merz said the contributions of the Turkish-origin community extended far beyond the industrial sector, with subsequent generations making their mark in science, technology, literature, cinema and sports.



He cited BioNTech founders Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, whose work in oncology and immunology has attracted international recognition, as examples of the community’s contribution to scientific advancement. He also highlighted footballer İlkay Gündoğan, film director Fatih Akın and writers Aras Ören and Deniz Utlu as figures who have helped shape Germany’s sporting and cultural landscape.



“These are just the widely known, particularly spectacular success stories,” Merz said, adding that thousands of others were contributing across German society, from businesses and trade unions to political parties and public institutions.

He described migration from Türkiye as having made Germany richer economically, culturally and scientifically, while warning that rising xenophobia and anti-immigrant sentiment threatened the achievements of decades of integration.

For those who made the journey, however, the transformation was not always straightforward. Ibrahim Sunar, 77, arrived in Germany in 1973 after working as a teacher in Türkiye. Recalling his early years, Sunar said relations between Turkish workers and local residents had once been much closer. “Back then, communication with the local population was very good; they considered us one of their own. Now the situation is different,” he said.

Kadir Akyüz, 90, arrived in Germany in 1963 and initially struggled with the language and unfamiliar surroundings. He eventually learned German and began working as an interpreter, helping Turkish workers navigate everyday problems. He recalled that language barriers, inadequate accommodation and difficulties dealing with official procedures were among the biggest challenges facing newcomers. Some workers even struggled with basic facilities in the dormitories where they were housed. Akyüz later helped establish a Turkish community organization in Berlin.

Ayten Aslan, who runs a home-care service for elderly members of Berlin’s Turkish community, said the first generation had often sacrificed their own comfort to secure better opportunities for their children.



Many had arrived intending to return to Türkiye but stayed because of their children’s education and future, she said. “Thanks to the efforts they made, the second generation had a much easier life,” Aslan said.