Erdoğan says S Korea could join Sinop nuclear project

SEOUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife, Emine Erdoğan, arrived in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, at the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. (AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said South Korea could become a partner in Türkiye’s planned nuclear power plant on the Black Sea coast during his four-day visit to Seoul aimed at strengthening economic, energy and defense ties.

In an interview with South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency published Nov. 2, Erdoğan said Türkiye was assessing the technical and economic feasibility of the planned plant in Sinop in cooperation with state-run Korea Electric Power Corp.

Ankara will consider financing arrangements, electricity generation costs and the project’s potential contribution to the Turkish economy before selecting a partner, Erdoğan said, adding that the government was also evaluating other options in line with its national interests.

Türkiye and South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding on nuclear energy cooperation during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to Türkiye in 2025. The agreement covers reactor technology, site assessment, licensing, financing and business models.

Erdoğan arrived in Seoul on Nov. 1 with first lady Emine Erdoğan and a delegation of Turkish officials. He is scheduled to meet Lee on Nov. 3 for talks expected to focus on expanding bilateral cooperation.

The visit is Erdoğan’s first to South Korea since 2018 and comes as the two countries seek to increase trade and investment while broadening cooperation in strategic industries.

Beyond nuclear energy, Erdoğan identified defense, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and robotics as potential areas for closer cooperation. He called on South Korean companies to increase investment in Türkiye and pursue joint production and technology development with Turkish firms.

He also highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation in the defense industry, including unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft engine technologies and electronic systems. Erdoğan welcomed South Korea’s interest in Türkiye’s PD170 turbodiesel aircraft engine.

Türkiye has sought to deepen its defense industry partnerships with South Korea, including through cooperation on the Altay main battle tank project.

Erdoğan cited Hyundai Motor Group’s automotive manufacturing operations in Türkiye and South Korean steelmaker POSCO’s investments as examples of existing economic ties. He also welcomed Hyundai’s recent launch of electric vehicle production at its plant in İzmit.

The two countries are working toward a target of $15 billion in bilateral trade, Erdoğan said, while calling for a more balanced trading relationship.

Türkiye exported about $1.14 billion worth of goods to South Korea in 2025 and imported approximately $10.26 billion, according to figures cited in the interview. Erdoğan said expanding trade should go hand in hand with greater investment and cooperation in production.

The Turkish president also invited South Korean companies to participate in Türkiye’s transport and logistics infrastructure projects, which aim to strengthen trade links between Asia and Europe.

He said risks to global energy markets and shipping routes, including those associated with the conflict involving the United States and Iran, had underscored the need for reliable alternative routes for international trade.