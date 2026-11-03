Türkiye’s ambassador to South Sudan dies

Türkiye’s ambassador to South Sudan dies

ANKARA
Türkiye’s ambassador to South Sudan dies

 

Türkiye’s ambassador to South Sudan, Metin Ergin, died on Nov. 2, the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan offered condolences to Ergin’s family and colleagues in a social media post, praising his service to the country.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Ambassador Metin Ergin, who represented our country in South Sudan,” Fidan said.

Ergin joined the ministry in 1992 and previously served as consul general in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Antwerp, Belgium.

A ceremony will be held at the ministry in Ankara on Nov. 5. He will be buried at Istanbul’s Zincirlikuyu Cemetery on Nov. 6.

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